OneStream (OS) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) is one of 252 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare OneStream to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of OneStream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneStream and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneStream $489.41 million -$216.20 million -13.95 OneStream Competitors $2.14 billion $341.19 million 4.42

Analyst Ratings

OneStream’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OneStream. OneStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OneStream and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneStream 0 2 16 0 2.89 OneStream Competitors 1369 9852 19933 495 2.62

OneStream presently has a consensus price target of $29.94, suggesting a potential upside of 44.02%. As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 15.77%. Given OneStream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OneStream is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares OneStream and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneStream -45.07% -27.54% -16.50% OneStream Competitors -194.83% -65.82% -6.58%

Risk and Volatility

OneStream has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneStream’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneStream rivals beat OneStream on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About OneStream

OneStream, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

