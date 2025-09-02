Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $159.62 Million Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,815 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $159,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 17.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $275.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.45. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $281.50.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

