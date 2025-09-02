5th Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in CocaCola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.
CocaCola Stock Performance
KO stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $297.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.51.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
CocaCola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About CocaCola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
