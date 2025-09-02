1248 Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Aptiv PLC $APTV

1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of APTV stock opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $81.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

