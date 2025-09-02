Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.46 EPS

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($1.46), RTT News reports.
Sigyn Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Sigyn Therapeutics stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. Sigyn Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.70.
Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile
