Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.46 EPS

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($1.46), RTT News reports.

Sigyn Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sigyn Therapeutics stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. Sigyn Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.70.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats.

