1607 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 67,001 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust $KTF

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,001 shares during the quarter. DWS Municipal Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,279,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KTF opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

