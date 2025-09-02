Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER is Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,000 shares during the quarter. Aercap accounts for approximately 5.0% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 0.74% of Aercap worth $141,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aercap by 170.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Aercap by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.48. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $124.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Aercap’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 6.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

