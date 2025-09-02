1607 Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. $PAI

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 75.2% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 109,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $13.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

