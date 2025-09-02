BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $638.73 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $638.73 million and $27.08 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000308 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000390 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,061,142,857,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 986,061,142,857,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000065 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $27,558,670.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

