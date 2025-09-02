USD Coin Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $60.90 billion and $15.14 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,910.72 or 1.00410490 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.12 or 0.00360057 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin’s launch date was December 31st, 2024. USD Coin’s total supply is 71,792,982,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,901,219,650 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.circle.com/en/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully reserved stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, ensuring price stability through a reserve backed by cash and short-duration U.S. Treasury instruments. These reserves are held by regulated financial institutions like The Bank of New York Mellon and managed by BlackRock via the Circle Reserve Fund. Circle, which independently manages USDC after its initial development with Coinbase under the CENTRE Consortium, ensures transparency through monthly audits by Deloitte. USDC operates on 16 blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon, offering wide liquidity and accessibility. It is used in cross-border payments, DeFi, and as a hedge against cryptocurrency volatility. It provides a stable alternative for remittances and exposure to the U.S. dollar for non-U.S. investors. USDC maintains its 1:1 peg by minting and burning tokens based on USD deposits and redemptions, offering secure and regulated digital dollar transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

