Pudgy Penguins 24-Hour Volume Hits $310.45 Million (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Pudgy Penguins has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pudgy Penguins has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $310.45 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pudgy Penguins token can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109,910.72 or 1.00410490 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.12 or 0.00360057 BTC.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins’ genesis date was December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. The official website for Pudgy Penguins is www.pudgypenguins.com. Pudgy Penguins’ official message board is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins.

Pudgy Penguins Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.02906814 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $343,110,871.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pudgypenguins.com.”

