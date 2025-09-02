First Light Asset Management LLC Invests $3.57 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vaxcyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,758.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Up 0.1%

Vaxcyte stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.04. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $121.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PCVX

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.