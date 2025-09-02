Nutanix $NTNX Stock Position Decreased by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,646,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,089,839 shares during the period. Nutanix accounts for about 4.5% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 3.99% of Nutanix worth $743,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $87,318,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $86,949,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 10,205.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 875,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,150,000 after purchasing an additional 867,446 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,455,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,065,000 after purchasing an additional 591,892 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,294,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.7%

NTNX stock opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $83.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,892,075. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $152,733.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 209,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,205,661.10. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,491,492 shares of company stock worth $421,797,778. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

