UNC Management Company Inc. Has $183.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

UNC Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 577,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 19.7% of UNC Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. UNC Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $183,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,734,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $367.27 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $369.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

