560,782 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Acquired by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 560,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,491,000. Synopsys makes up about 1.5% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $4,507,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $715.00 target price (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.64.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $603.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $585.72 and its 200 day moving average is $503.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

