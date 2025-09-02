D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 4.8%

CANF stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 1.08% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.