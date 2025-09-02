First Light Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,874,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,060 shares during the period. Centessa Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 7.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 263,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNTA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CNTA opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 15,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 216,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,790. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,511.72. This trade represents a 10.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,322 shares of company stock worth $2,472,814. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.