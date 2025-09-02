ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after buying an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,319,746,000 after purchasing an additional 437,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $658,981,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Melius initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

