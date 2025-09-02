Plume Trading Down 5.3% This Week (PLUME)

Plume (PLUME) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Plume has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Plume has a total market cap of $214.90 million and $336.39 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plume token can now be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109,758.40 or 1.00300304 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00358965 BTC.

About Plume

Plume’s launch date was January 21st, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. Plume’s official website is plume.org. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. Plume’s official message board is plume.org/blog.

Plume Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,650,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.08094462 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $265,548,945.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plume should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plume using one of the exchanges listed above.

