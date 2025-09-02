Rune (RUNE) Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Rune has a market capitalization of $23.07 thousand and $543.58 thousand worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00001074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 1.17964991 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $568,890.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

