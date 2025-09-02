Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Tower by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,640,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $203.70 on Tuesday. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.44. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

