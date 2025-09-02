Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 638,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 638,500 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 5.5% of Michael & Susan Dell Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $106,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Broadcom by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $297.39 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.90 and a 52 week high of $317.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

