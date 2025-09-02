Korro Bio, Inc. $KRRO Holdings Lifted by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Korro Bio worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 128,950.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $155.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Korro Bio from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

Korro Bio Price Performance

Shares of KRRO opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.66.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

