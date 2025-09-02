Alkeon Capital Management LLC Takes $98.68 Million Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,461,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 48.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

NI opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. NiSource, Inc has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

