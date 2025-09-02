World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Tops $0.17

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $130.88 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00021873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001004 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,935,023 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobile.io. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMTx) is the native utility token of World Mobile Chain, a blockchain-based decentralised telecommunications network. It supports a sharing economy model, offering connectivity services through community-driven infrastructure. Built on the Cardano blockchain, WMTx incentivises network participation, funds operations, and ensures sustainability. By addressing the affordability and efficiency challenges of traditional telecommunications, the token aims to bridge the global digital divide.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

