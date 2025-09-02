Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM Shares Bought by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 42,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $3,389,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 116,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,319.20. This represents a 26.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $619,828.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,830.02. This represents a 48.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,177 shares of company stock worth $9,977,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 2.23. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $104.93.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.