Critical Analysis: Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) versus Planet Image International (NASDAQ:YIBO)

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and Planet Image International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -707.90% -113.11% -101.83% Planet Image International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vuzix has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Image International has a beta of 3.9, indicating that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vuzix and Planet Image International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $5.76 million 28.47 -$73.54 million ($0.51) -4.16 Planet Image International $149.83 million 0.45 $7.11 million N/A N/A

Planet Image International has higher revenue and earnings than Vuzix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Vuzix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Planet Image International beats Vuzix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vuzix

(Get Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines. It also provides certified ERP SaaS logistics solution to support hand-held mobile phones and scanners used in logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing applications. It holds approximately 375 patents and patents pending and various IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. It sells its products through resellers, distributors, direct to commercial customers, and online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

About Planet Image International

(Get Free Report)

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands. It serves wholesalers, dealers, and retail customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Xinyu, China. Planet Image International Limited operates as a subsidiary of Aster Excellent Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.