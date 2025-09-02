Generation Investment Management LLP Has $592.42 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 381,173 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.6% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $592,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after buying an additional 2,415,346 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $532,360,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,800 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,991,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 933,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,479,000 after buying an additional 419,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,896 shares of company stock worth $13,603,438. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE TMO opened at $493.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.36 and a 200-day moving average of $453.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

