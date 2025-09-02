Advent International L.P. Boosts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Advent International L.P. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for 2.2% of Advent International L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advent International L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Marvell Technology worth $70,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 18.6%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

