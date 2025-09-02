Reserve Rights Price Down 2.5% This Week (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $444.38 million and $23.18 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109,758.40 or 1.00300304 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00358965 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,518,818,921 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is an ERC-20 token used within the Reserve Protocol for staking, governance, and collateral protection across Reserve Tokens (RTokens). It supports the decentralised management of RTokens by allowing holders to participate in governance decisions and providing overcollateralisation in case of asset defaults. Founded by Nevin Freeman and Matt Elder, the Reserve Protocol aims to create stable, asset-backed digital currencies with a transparent emission model and decentralised governance structure.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Reserve Rights (RSR) is an ERC-20 token used within the Reserve Protocol for staking, governance, and collateral protection across Reserve Tokens (RTokens). It supports the decentralised management of RTokens by allowing holders to participate in governance decisions and providing overcollateralisation in case of asset defaults. Founded by Nevin Freeman and Matt Elder, the Reserve Protocol aims to create stable, asset-backed digital currencies with a transparent emission model and decentralised governance structure."

