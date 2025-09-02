SOMESING Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $183.07 thousand and approximately $36.81 thousand worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,758.40 or 1.00300304 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00358965 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,265,980,362 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.