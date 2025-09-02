ether.fi (ETHFI) Price Reaches $1.07 on Major Exchanges

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. ether.fi has a market cap of $354.22 million and $90.82 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ether.fi token can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00000981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ether.fi has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109,758.40 or 1.00300304 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00358965 BTC.

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,804,589 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 466,109,038 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.0663627 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $88,078,070.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ether.fi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ether.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

