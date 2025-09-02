Perbak Capital Partners LLP Takes $347,000 Position in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 56.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 99,406 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 76.9% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 220,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 47,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.01%.The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.370 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

