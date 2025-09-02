Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.40, Zacks reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%. Signet Jewelers updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.040-9.570 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.
Signet Jewelers Stock Down 2.5%
Signet Jewelers stock opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $106.28.
Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 171.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $69,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $120,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $271,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Signet Jewelers
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Renewable Energy Stocks That Could Gush as Oil Stays Volatile
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.