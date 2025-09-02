Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.40, Zacks reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%. Signet Jewelers updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.040-9.570 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 2.5%

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $106.28.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 171.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $69,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $120,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $271,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

