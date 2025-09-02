Bluzelle Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $689.03 Thousand (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $16.15 million and approximately $689.03 thousand worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,910.72 or 1.00410490 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.12 or 0.00360057 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,521,977 tokens. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.