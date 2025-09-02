Osaka Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $113.50 Thousand (OSAK)

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Osaka Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Osaka Protocol has a market capitalization of $127.53 million and $113.50 thousand worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osaka Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109,910.72 or 1.00410490 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.12 or 0.00360057 BTC.

Osaka Protocol Token Profile

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,239,902,726,573 tokens. Osaka Protocol’s official website is osaka.win. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Osaka Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000017 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $162,119.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osaka Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osaka Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osaka Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

