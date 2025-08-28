Trexquant Investment LP Buys 97,097 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 97,097 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in CVS Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5%

CVS stock opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 74.30%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.