Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 237,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 172,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VTV opened at $183.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $183.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.51 and a 200 day moving average of $173.14.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

