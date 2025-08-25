Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $113,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Widmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.