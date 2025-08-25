Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $24.72 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Clean Harbors accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $24,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,704 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,751,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after acquiring an additional 80,436 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 520,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after acquiring an additional 92,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,660,000 after buying an additional 109,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,359,718.50. This represents a 2.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,626,147.37. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,651. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $248.3750 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

