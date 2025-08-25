NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,283 shares during the quarter. NiSource accounts for about 2.4% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.18% of NiSource worth $33,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 29.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 53,972 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $2,556,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NiSource by 14.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 358,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,947 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $42.8950 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiSource

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.