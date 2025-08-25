Widmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Widmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $229.7750 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

