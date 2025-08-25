Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,140 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for about 2.1% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $29,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 39.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,515,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after buying an additional 999,755 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,365,000 after buying an additional 66,620 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 5.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,815,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,483,000 after buying an additional 143,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vontier by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,260,000 after buying an additional 75,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vontier by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,646,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Up 3.3%

VNT stock opened at $43.6590 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vontier Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

