Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.51 and last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 170683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

