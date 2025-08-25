South Plains Financial Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.0% of South Plains Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after buying an additional 171,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 672,919 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.58.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $362.09 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $153.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

