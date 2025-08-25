WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.90 and last traded at $85.68, with a volume of 111135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.78.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

