JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 343.21% from the company’s current price.

MREO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 target price on Mereo BioPharma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock traded up $0.1050 on Monday, hitting $1.8050. The stock had a trading volume of 461,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,459. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $287.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MREO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,697 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 9,440,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,249 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,028,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 840,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,521,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 204,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

