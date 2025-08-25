REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.08 and last traded at $60.66, with a volume of 102538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.11.

REX American Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

About REX American Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in REX American Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.