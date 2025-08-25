REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.08 and last traded at $60.66, with a volume of 102538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.11.
REX American Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.58.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
