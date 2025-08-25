Graham (NYSE:GHC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,103.22 and last traded at $1,094.71, with a volume of 48686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,062.63.

Graham Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $960.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $948.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.15 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Graham had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Graham by 3.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 15.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

