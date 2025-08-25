Graham (NYSE:GHC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,103.22 and last traded at $1,094.71, with a volume of 48686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,062.63.
Graham Trading Up 0.1%
The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $960.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $948.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.15 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Graham had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 6.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Graham Company Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Graham
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Take Profits Now: 3 Overbought Stocks Primed for a Pullback
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Why Zuckerberg’s META Sales Look More Bullish Than Bearish
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AI Exposure Without the Hype: 3 ETFs That Offer Smarter AI Bets
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.