Widmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 32.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,081,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,987,000 after purchasing an additional 267,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 9,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 262,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $47.8420 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

